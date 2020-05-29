Kailyn Lowry was absolutely beaming during her Friday walk with her two pooches. The mother of three, who’s expecting her fourth child, donned an all-black exercise look during her stroll.

Kailyn Lowry has the glow of an expectant mom! The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, enjoyed a walk outside with her two dogs on Friday, May 29, in Delaware. Kailyn was smiling from ear to ear as she showed off her growing baby bump! The mother-of-three carried her dogs’ leashes in one hand along with her phone. To accentuate her changing body, Kailyn fashioned a pair of black workout leggings along with a fitted black T-shirt. She wore her hair in a bun and couldn’t have looked more fresh-faced while out and about!

Kailyn finally confirmed that she was expecting her fourth child after weeks of speculation in February 2020. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon,” Kailyn wrote in her Instagram announcement, which featured her three sons — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.” At Kailyn’s gender reveal party, the fourth-time mother-to-be announced that she would be having another boy.

On Feb. 4, Kailyn’s ex, Chris Lopez, seemingly confirmed that he was the father of Kailyn’s baby, after he posted a “letter to [his] unborn child” on Instagram. “I pray you never have to feel your heart aching in your chest as you hold yourself at night. I pray you never question your worth at the hands of a lover that doesn’t know any better. I hope this world never hardens your heart and you always know the difference between what is real and what is nothing more than an illusion of paradise. I want you to be fearless and true to yourself first and foremost all the days of your life,” Chris wrote.

Kailyn and Chris share their son Lux together, but have since gone their separate ways, with Kailyn planning to continue raising her children on her own. Kailyn shares her first-born son Issac with high school sweetheart Jo Rivera. She married Javi Marroquin, in 2012, with the pair welcoming their son Lincoln during their marriage. Javi and Kailyn divorced in 2016, with some of the drama in their marriage taking place on Teen Mom 2. Following her marriage, Kailyn was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Chris, welcoming Lux during their time together.