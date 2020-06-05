Kailyn Lowry’s three sons are growing up so fast! The boys shared a fun day of pre-summer swimming, which their MTV star mom captured in a precious photo.

Kailyn Lowry‘s got three handsome sons and wanted to show her fans how the boys are best buddies. The pregnant Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo to her Instagram account on June 5 with the trio seated at the edge of a pool after going swimming. Kailyn’s oldest son Isaac Rivera, 10, by ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, was seen on the left. He had his arm around Kailyn’s youngest boy Lux, 2, by ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Isaac looked so sweet and protective over his little brother, and they both had big smiles on their faces.

Lux made a cute face as he looked up at Kailyn’s middle son Lincoln Marroquin, 6, by ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who was standing up in the shallow end of the poo. He threw what appeared to be “Hang 10” signs with his hands, while sporting a wide open smile. One fan even pointed out, “Lux is looking at linc like what signs are we doing lol,” and Kail responded, “every time,” with laughing so hard they’re crying emojis.

Since fans have come to know and love Kailyn’s three boys via Teen Mom 2, many felt a connection enough to comment on their personalities and looks, while the reality star was happy to answer their takes. User @xoxo_elisah told the 28-year-old reality star, “I feel like this photo describes them perfectly,” and Kail agreed, “YES! 100%.” So Lincoln is the goofball, Isaac is the protective oldest brother and Lux is the cute youngster who loves having two older siblings.

It also was impossible for fans not to notice how much each boy is a dead ringer for his father. User mamabear05 told Kailyn, “They all look like their dads. So handsome,” and she responded back, “@_mamabear05 facts. Nobody looks like me.” Fan briannamilligan.18 wrote, “I mean this so nicely since I struggle with it too, but you have weak genes. They’re all their daddies twins,” and the MTV star agreed, telling her “for real.” Kailyn is currently pregnant with baby boy number four — her second by Chris — so time will tell if she finally gets a son who looks like her and not his father.

Of all of her sons, Lincoln is the most obvious carbon copy of his dad and that isn’t lost on Kail. When a fan told her that Linc looks exactly like Javi, the soon to be mother of four joked back, “@dannottheman I tell linc all the time he really had the audacity to come out looking like his dad. I carried him 9 months, pushed him out, nursed for a year and his dad sat there is basketball shorts *all jokes* and he had the nerve to look like his father.” At least she has a sense of humor about it!