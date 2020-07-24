Ciara & Russell Wilson Smile Brightly Holding Baby Win In First Family Photo After Birth — See Pic

Ciara and Russell Wilson were absolutely beaming with pride to introduce their millions of Instagram followers to their second child, Win Wilson! The couple wished him a ‘happy birthday’ in his very first photo.

Family photo! Ciara and Russell Wilson shared the first photo of their precious little boy, Win Wilson, following his birth on July 23. In the image, which the couple shared to Instagram, the proud parents — who already share daughter Sienna, 3, along with Ciara’s son, Future Jr., 6 — were cuddled up close together in Ciara’s hospital bed.

Ciara, 34, was positively glowing, and Russell, 31, couldn’t have looked prouder. Precious Win was cradled right on mom Ciara’s chest as the two bonded mere moments after his birth! “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You,” the couple began the caption to the post. The pair also shared Win’s full name: Win Harrison Wilson and noted that the little boy weighed eight lbs. and one ounce upon his arrival into the world!

Along with the adorable Instagram picture, Ciara also shared a video of herself singing “Happy Birthday” to the sweet little boy, featured on her Twitter account. Win is the second child for Russell and Ciara, who have been married since 2016. The arrival of Win also makes their daughter Sienna a big sister! They welcomed Sienna in April 2017. Ciara also has son Future Jr., whom she welcomed with ex Future in May 2014.

The couple announced that they were expecting at the end of January 2020. “Number 3,” the pregnant singer captioned the Instagram announcement photo, which was snapped by Russell. Since then, fans have been a-buzz waiting for the beloved singer and Seattle Seahawks football player to welcome the newest addition to their family. Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara has been documenting her progress, proudly posting images of her growing baby bump in everything from sleek, chic outfits to bikinis!

Ciara and Russell have always been incredibly transparent when it comes to raising their little ones. And the pair look like they’ve created such a beautiful, loving environment for their kiddos! Just as they documented raising Sienna and Future Jr., we cannot wait to see little Win grow up right before our very eyes!