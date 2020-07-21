Pregnant Ciara Bares Growing Baby Bump & 6 More Stars Showing Off Gorgeous Bare Bumps In 2020

There are so many celebrities who are expecting in 2020 that it’s hard to keep count! But today, we’re taking a look at the celeb moms who proudly put their bare bellies on display — check out all the pics!

The bodies of pregnant people go through so much to bring new life into the world. It’s truly amazing to see how someone can create a life within themselves! This unique transformation is truly something to be proud of, and there is no doubt, whatsoever, that these expectant celebs are so astonished by what their bodies can do.

In celebration of incredible women like Ciara, Katy Perry, and so many more, we’re taking a look at the Instagram pics that celebs have posted featuring their bare, pregnant bellies. These women have wholly embraced their adapting bodies, whether it’s their first time being pregnant, their second, or even their third! Check out the Instagram images below to see the photos!

Ciara

Since dropping the news that she was expecting her third child, and second with husband Russell Wilson, Ciara has been showing the world what her pregnant belly looks like with each new day. In an image she posted to Instagram on July 21, Ciara showed how “rooted” she is in her identity as a Black woman, styling her hair into an afro and cradling her bare baby bump. It’s an incredibly powerful image, among many that the celebrated singer has shared for the past few months!

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is among a group of celebs who are so excited to welcome a little one into the world! The singer is nearly always posting updates about her pregnancy journey, and isn’t afraid to bare as much as she dares while she and fiancé Orlando Bloom await the arrival of their darling little girl. In a July 20 post, Katy captioned a string of images featuring herself in a crop top and telling her fans that they’re “never too pregnant for a crop,” while also advocating for them to practice safety precautions and wear masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nikki Bella

Former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her little boy with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in a matter of weeks! Nikki hasn’t been shy whatsoever about sharing her pregnancy journey — especially since it’s her first time. Here, Nikki showed off her 37-week belly in a pair of pajamas, posing for the camera and rubbing her belly with all the love and tenderness in the world.

Katie Lee

There’s one element of Katie Lee‘s pregnancy posts that have remained constant: she’s nearly always posing with food! The cookbook author posted a photo of herself on July 5 chowing down on some “spaghetti w/ pesto” while soaking up the sun in a two-piece swimsuit! Katie’s belly looked so big, as she and husband Ryan Biegel await the arrival of their first little one!

Domino Kirke-Badgley

Sometimes, celebs love to go for the simple, and that’s just what Domino Kirke-Badgley did when she posted in image of her belly and her toes bellow. Domino shared the pic upon announcing that, after two miscarriages, she and husband Penn Badgley were so thrilled but still cautious for this new, exciting chapter following years of heartbreak.

Lea Michele

For her first child with husband Zandy Reich, Lea Michele has been documenting nearly every moment. On May 13, the Glee alum showed off her bare pregnant belly after stepping out of the pool. With no words needed, she simply captioned the image with a sparkling emoji, as she embraced her amazing body.

Stassi Schroeder

Although Stassi Schroeder has set her Instagram account to private, that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing images of the reality TV star’s growing bump. Posing in front of a mirror, the former Vanderpump Rules star snapped a pic of her belly and shared it to her Instagram story. Stassi looked cute and casual, as she marveled at how much her body was changing to create her and fiancé Beau Clark‘s first child together.