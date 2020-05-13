Pregnant Lea Michele Debuts Bare Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Gorgeous New Bikini Pic

Lea Michele is revealing exactly how big her baby bump is by showing off her pregnant bare belly for the first time. She donned a bikini for a stunning mirror selfie.



Lea Michele, 32, confirmed her first pregnancy by posting a baby bump photo while wearing a sun-dress to Instagram on May 2. Now she’s showing off what her bare belly looks like for the first time, so that fans can get a better idea of how far along the former Glee star is. On May 13, she shared a selfie taken in her home’s bathroom while wearing a tiny striped bikini. Her fully blossoming bump appeared to show that she’s well into her second trimester.

Lea held onto her phone with one hand to take the picture, while using the other to keep a towel that had her hair wrapped up in it atop her head. The actress wore light makeup, including dark lashes and brows in the pic, while putting her pink lips into a pout. Lea’s large, walk-in grey marble shower could be seen behind her, while a tall, white oval tub was in front of her. It looked perfect for taking relaxing baths during her pregnancy, as a white candle and containers of bath salts could be seen next to it.

Lea first debuted her baby bump 11 days ago in a photo showing her outside in her backyard, wearing a blue floral patterned sundress and cradling her belly. She wrote “So grateful” in the caption. She confirmed the news which outlets began reporting on Apr. 27, that she and husband Zandy Reich are going to be first-time parents. The couple married in Napa Valley, CA on March 9, 2019, nearly a year after they got engaged.

Friends and fans went wild for Lea’s bare pregnancy bump pic. Actress Nikki Reed commented, “Goddess” with pink heart emojis. Actor James Van Der Beek‘s wife Kimberly — herself a mother of five — told Lea she looked, “Beautiful.” A fan who goes by axtive_holly begged Lea to “Name her Rachel” if it’s a girl, after her Glee character of Rachel Berry. Lea is definitely far enough along to know if she’s having a boy or a girl. But if she has decided to learn the sex of her baby ahead of time, she hasn’t shared the information with fans yet. Maybe she’s waiting to do a fun gender reveal party in the future!