Lea Michele Confirms Pregnancy & Debuts Baby Bump In Stunning New Pic

Lea Michele was positively glowing in her first baby bump pic days after news broke that she’s expecting!

What a joyous moment! Lea Michele, 32, confirmed her pregnancy by posting her first ever baby bump photo on Instagram on Saturday, May 2. The former Glee star looked absolutely radiant as she held onto her growing belly in a gorgeous blue dress with her brown hair cascading down her backside while beaming from ear to ear as she looked down. “So grateful,” she wrote as the caption which left many of her celeb pals and friends in an emotional state. “Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!” her former Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts, 29, wrote in the comment section. Others who wished her well includes new mommy Maren Morris, 30, who just gave birth to her first child last month.

Lea didn’t wait too long to confirm the happy news that she’s expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, 36, after word broke about it earlier this week. A source told People about her bun in the oven on Monday, April 27, while adding that the twosome, “always wanted to be parents.” Lea & Zandy got married on March 9, 2019, in Napa, California after almost 1 year of being engaged. It is the first child for both of them.

The Emmy-nominated star was smart enough to conceal her baby bump in a slew of IG pics posted over the past month or so. She wore a super baggy sweatshirt in a snap of her posing in front of a mirror in early April. Many of the other photos shared were either taken from the waist up (like one with Zandy and another with her mother) or appear to be throwback ones from a while ago.

She joins in on the celebrity baby boom that’s been happening while millions of us remain in self-quarantine. Other stars that are expecting include Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross and Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Katherine’s baby bump could be seen while riding her bike with her action movie star husband in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 25.