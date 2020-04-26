Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s Baby Bump Debuted As She Biked Before Her Pregnancy Was Revealed

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby bump made its debut hours before news broke about her and husband Chris Pratt expecting their 1st child!

What a weekend! Parents-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, and Chris Pratt, 40, enjoyed a fun day out on Saturday, April 25, where the couple biked their way through Brentwood, California. Her growing baby bump could be visibly seen underneath a loose-fitting white t-shirt which she complimented with a pair of black leggings, sneakers, hat and stunner shades. Meanwhile her hunky hubby wore protective face gear in the form of an American flag along with a grey t-shirt and shorts that showed off his muscular physique. The couple were spotted out and about mere hours before People broke the story that they are expecting their first child together after only being married for 10 months.

This isn’t, however, the first time that Katherine has sparked pregnancy rumors with the outfits she’s been wearing lately. The cute couple were spotted on a stroll in Los Angeles on Monday, April 20, where Katherine covered up her baby bump in a oversized gray Shadow Hill hoodie! Chris was so sweet as he lovingly held her hand on the walk around the neighborhood, rocking a tie-dye t-shirt, black shorts and backwards baseball cap.

But wait… there’s more! Her baby bump could also been seen in another set of photos snapped on Friday, April 24 while walking her adorable dog rescue dog Maverick! She had her hair up in a ponytail while rocking a beige and white striped jumper and a baby blue hoodie with comfortable black slides. Katherine joins in on the celeb mom pregnancy boom with other A-list stars including Nikki Bella, 36, and Leighton Meester, 34.

This is Katherine’s first child and Chris’ second. He shares a son, 7-year-old Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, 43. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018 over one year after the former couple announced their separation. Katherine and Chris wed on June 8, 2019, in Montecito, California in front of several close loved ones including her mother Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger and his Parks and Recreations costar Rob Lowe.