Nikki Bella Cradles Her 23-Week Baby Bump While Cozying Up To Artem In Sweet Pic

Following the April 9 episode of ‘Total Bellas,’ Nikki Bella gave an update on her pregnancy and shared the sweetest new photo of Artem Chigvintsev hugging her baby bump

Nikki Bella is fully embracing her pregnancy, and she shared a new update with fans on Instagram on April 9. The former WWE star shared a photo of herself rocking a tight black tanktop, which put her baby bump on full display. In the pic, her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, has his arms wrapped around her from behind, so both of their hands are on her belly. “23 weeks today!” Nikki captioned the pic. “We are definitely on cloud 9 knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby.”

Nikki has been very open with her fans about her pregnancy journey since January, when she confirmed the news that she was expecting her first child. The pregnancy reveal was a joint announcement with Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, who is also currently pregnant. The twins are due this summer, less than two weeks apart. Nikki is often posting photos of her baby bump on social media, as she embraces her changing body.

It’s been quite a whirlwind romance for Nikki and Artem. They actually met back in the fall of 2017 while partnered up on Dancing With the Stars. At that time, Nikki was still happily engaged to John Cena. However, at the beginning of 2018, Nikki and John began experiencing trouble in their relationship, and they wound up breaking up that April.

In the fall of 2018, Nikki and Artem reconnected, and by January 2019, paparazzi began to start catching photos of them packing on the PDA while out and about. That March, they finally confirmed their relationship, and they got engaged during a trip to Paris in November. Now, they’re excitedly awaiting the arrival of their first child together, as Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, prepare for baby number two!