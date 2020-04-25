Katherine Schwarzenegger Pregnant: Expecting 1st Child With Husband Chris Pratt — Congrats 

Congratulations are in order for Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt! The happy couple are reportedly expecting their 1st child together.

Just 10 months after tying the knot, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, and her hubby Chris Pratt, 40, are reportedly expecting their first child. Fans have been speculating for some time on when the pair would have kids, and sources confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the The Gift of Forgiveness author is indeed pregnant. The cute couple were spotted on a stroll in Los Angeles on Monday, April 20 as Katherine covered up her baby bump in a loose fitting gray Shadow Hill hoodie! Chris was so sweet as he lovingly held her hand on the walk around the neighborhood, rocking a tie-dye t-shirt, black shorts and backwards baseball cap.

The brunette’s growing baby bump was seemingly on display in another set of photos snapped of Katherine on Friday, April 24 while walking her adorable dog rescue dog Maverick! With her hair back in a pony tail, Katherine was casual in a beige-and-white striped jumper and another Shadow Hill baby blue hoodie paired with comfortable black slides.

The exciting news comes after Chris and Katherine wed in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on Sunday, June 8, 2019. Chris’s first born son, Jack Pratt, 7, was in attendance, along with Katherine’s parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, her brothers Patrick and Christopher, as well as sister Christina, according to PEOPLE, which also reported Pratt’s famous friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew were also at the ceremony.

Chris and Katherine, who announced their engagement in January 2019, began dating in June 2018. While it’s unclear as to how they exactly got together, reports have claimed that it was Katherine’s mother, Maria who introduced them. Regardless, these two have had only sweet nothings to say about one another, and regularly praise each other for their tremendous qualities and how one has impacted the other’s life for the better. Chris even hinted that he definitely wanted kids in the future when he spoke with ET in January 2019! “The future? Oh, lots of kids,” he shared during an interview. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

As fans know, Chris already shares Jack with ex-wife, Anna Faris. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018, and they’ve gotten along wonderfully, while co-parenting together. Katherine has quickly developed a wonderful bond with Jack, and the pair have been seen out for some quality family time often. They were even once spotted tenderly holding each other’s hand! This will be Katherine’s first child. Congrats to Katherine and Chris on their big news!