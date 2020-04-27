Lea Michele Pregnant: ‘Glee’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Husband Zandy Reich

The world can sing a little louder today, because ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele is reportedly expecting her very first child with husband Zandy Reich!

We’re reacting to this news with glee: Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant! The Glee star is expecting her first child with husband (and the president of clothing company AYR) Zandy Reich, 37, a source told People on April 27. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” the source told the outlet. Lea hasn’t confirmed the report on her own social media accounts, and HollywoodLife has reached out to the actress’s rep for comment.

Lea and Zandy’s love story keeps getting sweeter! The spouses were friends before sparking romance rumors in 2017, and Zandy didn’t take long to pop the question — the Wharton graduate proposed to Lea in April of 2018. They tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Northern California in March of 2019, and here they are a year later, reportedly about to turn into a family of three.

Although Lea has remained mum on the pregnancy news, it’s clear that she and Zandy are happier than ever. Amidst their quarantine, Lea shared a heartwarming photo that featured the actress with her arm wrapped around her smiley husband. “Grateful for this one❤️,” she captioned the sweet snapshot below.

While Lea celebrates the exciting developments in her life, she of course takes time to reflect on the past. She famously dated her longtime Glee co-star Cory Monteith, who sadly passed away after an accidental overdose in 2013 (Lea was in a romance with Cory up to this point). Nearly seven years after his death, Lea honored her former lover by revealing the moments that made her “emotional” while rewatching Glee’s pilot while appearing on the Showmance podcast (co-hosted by her former castmates Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz) in Jan. 2020.