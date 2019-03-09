Lea Michele is officially a married woman! The actress married longtime love Zandy Reich in a sweet ceremony on Mar. 9.

Congrats are in order for Lea Michele and Zandy Reich! The loving couple, who were friends for a while before they started dating in 2017, were married in a romantic ceremony in Northern California on Mar. 9. The Glee star has been hinting at her impending nuptials for weeks with photos of her bridal shower and bachelorette party, and now she’s officially a married woman. “We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” Lea and Zandy told PEOPLE. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Lea and Zandy have been planning the beautiful wedding for about a year now, so it’s no surprise that everything went well! The former Glee star announced her engagement to the president of the apparel company, AYR, back on Apr. 28, 2018 with an Instagram pic that showed off her gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. Although the couple didn’t initially make their wedding date public, they did show off some fun pics of pre-wedding events, such as two engagement parties.

This is the first marriage for both Lea and Zandy. Before they started a romance, Lea famously dated her Glee co-star Cory Monteith, until his tragic death of an overdose at the age of 31 back in 2013. After that, she dated model Matthew Paetz, whom she met on the set of one of her music videos, and she was also briefly linked to actor Robert Buckley. She and Zandy were set up by a mutual friend in 2017.

We wish the new husband and wife all the happiness in the world as they start their new journey together!