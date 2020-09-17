Gigi Hadid Reveals Big Bare Baby Bump As She Preps To Give Birth To Her Baby With Zayn Malik — See Pics

While Gigi Hadid is due to give birth any day now, she’s giving fans a look at how her bare baby bump looked in a crop top at the six month mark in gorgeous photos.

One of the unintended upsides of the COVID-19 lockdown is that Gigi Hadid got to spent plenty of time during her very first pregnancy quietly and privately relaxing at her family’s Pennsylvania horse farm. She’s now showing off throwback photos of how her growing baby bump looked at the time, when she was around six months pregnant. The 25-year-old supermodel is due to deliver her baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik soon, as her mom Yolanda Hadid has previously revealed that Gigi had a September 2020 due date. As she gets ready to be a new mom, Gigi is sharing gorgeous photos from when she was just over 27 weeks pregnant, and gushing about how “time flew.”

Gigi posted a series of TBT snapshots to her Instagram on Sept. 17. The photos showed her wearing a navy blue crop top that let her bare pregnant bump get some sunshine. She paired it with matching drawstring pants that sat just under her baby belly. In the first picture, Gigi’s bump looked huge thanks to the photo being taken from below, looking upwards at her tummy and gorgeous face. Gigi placed her hand lovingly on her belly, and thanks to the close-up shot, didn’t appear to have any stretch marks on her skin yet from the pregnancy.

In the second picture, Gigi posed at a side angle so her six-month bump could be seen in it’s profile. Her long blonde hair reached far down her back, as the model wore a tan fisherman’s cap to protect her face from the sun. The green grass of the tranquil farm could be seen in the background.

In another photo, Gigi leaned forward with just a close up of her bare stomach region showing, while in the last snapshot, pregnant Gigi could be seen petting a horse while holding a frisbee. She looked so comfy and and peace in her casual outfit with her beautiful bump on display. Gigi wrote in the caption, “from about 27 wks. time flew.” That means the photos were taken sometime in June 2020.

Thanks to lockdown, Gigi was able to keep her pregnancy a secret until several news outlets reported in late April that she was expecting. Even though Gigi didn’t appear to have a bump in photos she shared celebrating her 25th birthday, along with sister Bella, 23, and boyfriend Zayn, 27, on April 23. The supermodel confirmed her pregnancy during an Apr. 30 The Tonight Show from Home, telling pal Jimmy Fallon, “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Since then, Gigi has been able to control the photos that have showed off her growing belly. After she finished quarantining at her family’s farm, Gigi headed to her apartment in New York City in mid-summer. She’s been nesting there in her $5.8 million pad, which she showed off to fans in a July 27 Instagram home tour. Gigi shared interior photos and revealed that she had “Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot.” Now it’s going to be home to a baby soon, so hopefully she’s been able to add a nursery to her stylish apartment.