See Pics
Hollywood Life

Gigi Hadid Cradles Growing Baby Bump In Gorgeous Maternity Shoot: ‘Growin’ An Angel’ — See Pics

New York, NY - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik arrive at Eleven Madison Park to celebrate his 27th birthday. The couple surprised the world with their reconciliation as they stepped out for dinner together yesterday. Pictured: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik surprise the world with their reconciliation on his birthday as they step out to IL Buco with Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Pictured: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After keeping her pregnancy out of the public eye for the last several months, Gigi Hadid finally fully debuted her baby bump with stunning photos on Aug. 26.

Pregnancy looks good on Gigi Hadid! The first time mom-to-be took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to share new photos from a maternity shoot, where her growing belly is fully on display. The black and white photos — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, HERE AND HERE — are absolutely stunning, and feature Gigi cradling her stomach, while posing to the side to put it front and center.

In the first pic, Gigi is wearing a white dress and kneeling on the ground. Her hands are cupping the bottom of her belly so that the dress’ fabric is taut to her growing stomach. “Growin an angel,” she captioned the pic, along with a smiley face. The second set of images show Gigi in a sheer white mini dress with long sleeves, and her caption reveals that the images were taken on July 26.

gigi hadid zayn malik
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the Met Gala together in 2016. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Along with the third set of photos, where Gigi has her hands cradling her stomach, she wrote, “Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends.” Gigi has stayed out of the public eye throughout her pregnancy, so this is the first full look we’ve gotten of her bump since she confirmed her exciting baby news at the end of April.

This will be Gigi’s first child with her on/off boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The two first got together in late 2015, and fans were devastated when they confirmed that they had broken up in March 2018. However, it wasn’t long before they got back together, albeit briefly. The lovers split again in Jan. 2019, but reconciled by the end of the year after Gigi’s split from Tyler Cameron.

gigi hadid
Gigi Hadid hits the runway before confirming her pregnancy. (AP Images)

Gigi and Zayn spent their coronavirus quarantine at her mom, Yolanda Hadid’s, farm in Pennsylvania. This helped keep Gigi away from paparazzi, so she’s been able to fully embrace her pregnancy. For months, fans have been begging for a glimpse of the model’s baby bump, and now, she’s definitely delivered!

Earlier this month, Gigi was photographed arriving back in New York City, which led fans to believe that her baby could be coming soon. We can’t wait to meet her little one!