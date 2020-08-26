Gigi Hadid Cradles Growing Baby Bump In Gorgeous Maternity Shoot: ‘Growin’ An Angel’ — See Pics

After keeping her pregnancy out of the public eye for the last several months, Gigi Hadid finally fully debuted her baby bump with stunning photos on Aug. 26.

Pregnancy looks good on Gigi Hadid! The first time mom-to-be took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to share new photos from a maternity shoot, where her growing belly is fully on display. The black and white photos — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, HERE AND HERE — are absolutely stunning, and feature Gigi cradling her stomach, while posing to the side to put it front and center.

In the first pic, Gigi is wearing a white dress and kneeling on the ground. Her hands are cupping the bottom of her belly so that the dress’ fabric is taut to her growing stomach. “Growin an angel,” she captioned the pic, along with a smiley face. The second set of images show Gigi in a sheer white mini dress with long sleeves, and her caption reveals that the images were taken on July 26.

Along with the third set of photos, where Gigi has her hands cradling her stomach, she wrote, “Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends.” Gigi has stayed out of the public eye throughout her pregnancy, so this is the first full look we’ve gotten of her bump since she confirmed her exciting baby news at the end of April.

This will be Gigi’s first child with her on/off boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The two first got together in late 2015, and fans were devastated when they confirmed that they had broken up in March 2018. However, it wasn’t long before they got back together, albeit briefly. The lovers split again in Jan. 2019, but reconciled by the end of the year after Gigi’s split from Tyler Cameron.

Gigi and Zayn spent their coronavirus quarantine at her mom, Yolanda Hadid’s, farm in Pennsylvania. This helped keep Gigi away from paparazzi, so she’s been able to fully embrace her pregnancy. For months, fans have been begging for a glimpse of the model’s baby bump, and now, she’s definitely delivered!

Earlier this month, Gigi was photographed arriving back in New York City, which led fans to believe that her baby could be coming soon. We can’t wait to meet her little one!