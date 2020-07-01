Gigi Hadid Reveals How She’s Hiding Her Growing Baby Bump With ‘Optical Illusions’ 

Gigi Hadid revealed how she’s been concealing her growing baby bump during a recent Instagram Live session! This marks the first time Gigi has spoken out about her pregnancy since she revealed she’s expecting at the end of April!

Gigi Hadid gave fans a small detail about her first pregnancy during an Instagram Live conversation in June. The pregnant supermodel, 25, revealed that it’s all about the “angles” and “baggy clothes” when it comes to hiding her growing baby bump. A fan questioned how she concealed her belly for the Live, in which Gigi spoke with New York City-based chef and welfare advocate Sophia Roe to help educate others on how to be better allies in the fight for racial equality.

“How do you not have a tummy??” the viewer asked in the comments, sharing, “I’m 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge you look great tho!” Gigi, whose bottom half wasn’t included in the video frame, replied, “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story!” she joked, adding, “Haha — wishing u the best!” Gigi was dressed in a beige, long sleeve jumpsuit with her hair tied back for the Live session.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at the 2016 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Gigi confirmed she’s expecting her first child with Zayn Malik during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on April 30 — four months after the couple rekindled their on-again, off-again romance in January.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi told Fallon, referencing the pregnancy reports that circulated right before she appeared on the late night talk show.

The expectant couple is currently quarantining together, along with Gigi’s sister Bella, at their mother Yolanda Hadid‘s farm in Pennsylvania. Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday at the end of April and shared a collection of photos with her boyfriend and family (as seen above). Though, her bump wasn’t visible in the snaps. Gigi has remained extremely private about her first pregnancy.

(Photo credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

A source recently told HollywoodLife that Gigi and Zayn's loved ones wouldn't be surprised if they got engaged, or even married before she gives birth. "Zayn is determined to marry Gigi," the insider said, though the couple has kept their romance private. "He is very eager to make her his wife. It won't shock any of their friends if they secretly get married before the baby is born," the source said, adding, "They can always do the big wedding after [the birth]."

Gigi and Zayn began dating in 2015 and announced that they had split for the first time in March 2018. They later reunited, and broke up again in January 2019. Gigi went on to have a brief fling with Bachelor star Tyler Cameron, who was spotted with the model at her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands in September 2019.