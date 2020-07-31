Pregnant Gigi Hadid Kisses Her ‘Baby Daddy’ Zayn Malik In Sweet New Pic

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s fans are losing over the first photo she’s posted with the singer since she announced they’re expecting their first child. Gigi kissed him and called Zayn her ‘baby daddy.’

When it rains it pours for Zayn Malik‘s fans. 18 hours after he sharing the first Instagram photo of himself in five months — and his first IG post in two months — his pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid declared her love for her “baby daddy” in a new IG photo. It showed the 25-year-old model holding on to Zayn’s face as they shared a passionate kiss on the lips. The July 31 snapshot is the first time either of the two has shared a couples photo since Gigi confirmed on April 30 that she’s pregnant, and the lovebirds are expecting their first child together.

In just one hour, the Instagram picture garnered over 2.5 MILLION likes, showing how wild fans were for the first Zigi photo as parents to be. The couple could only be seen from the shoulders up, so Gigi’s baby belly wasn’t on display. But her love for Zayn was evident, as she closed her eyes, put her finger against his beard and locked lips. Zayn reciprocated the passion with his eyes closed as well.

Zayn’s physical appearance in Gigi’s snapshot didn’t closely match the the close-up selfie he shared late on July 30. Fans were so overjoyed to see him again after the “Pillowtalk” singer hadn’t shared any photos of himself on social media since Feb. 26. In the picture, Zayn didn’t have nearly as much facial and head hair as he did in Gigi’s snap, and in her photo he also had part of the side of his head shaved.

Gigi’s pregnancy happened shortly after the couple got back together following the 2019 holidays. They were photographed in New York during a joint birthday celebration for Zayn (Jan. 12) and her mom Yolanda Hadid (Jan. 11). The model then made their reunion official on on Feb. 9, 2020, posting an Instagram stories photo of a Polaroid showing the loved-up couple on the nightstand next to her bed. By this point she was in the early stages of her pregnancy, as her due date is in Sept. 2020.

The pair spent the COVID-19 lockdown together at Gigi’s family’s farm in Pennsylvania. But word still somehow got out in late April that the two were expecting. Gigi confirmed the news during an Apr. 30 Tonight Show From Home appearance. She told host and pal Jimmy Fallon that, “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.” Gigi finally debuted her baby bump for the first time — at 7 months along! — during a July 15 Instagram live session.