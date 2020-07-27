Pregnant Gigi Hadid Gives Fans Tour Of Her $5.8 Million NYC Apartment 

Gigi Hadid’s newly renovated NYC apartment is a colorful piece of artwork! The pregnant model gave fans a glimpse inside her newly designed and decorated city digs, and the photos are stunning!

Gigi Hadid is preparing for baby in style! The supermodel, 25 — who’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend, Zayn Malik — showed off her newly renovated New York City apartment on July 26. In a series of Instagram photos, Gigi revealed that she spent an entire year designing and decorating her $5.8 million+ “dream spot” in New York City’s NoHo neighborhood.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot,” Gigi wrote in the caption of her post, which showed off her two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. “Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city …. but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy,” she continued, tagging a variety of different designers and brands in the photos.

The expectant mom also gave a special shout-out to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, for lending her advice when it came to the design process. Beginning her message with a heart, Gigi wrote, “++ my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) grateful to and for all.”

Gigi’s newly renovated NYC digs include colorful furniture, eccentric artwork and an overall Boho vibe. The apartment features artwork by Austyn Weiner, Missoni decor, a bathroom wall covered with old issues of The New Yorker, a giant yellow pen, among other detailed designs.

The model also incorporated marble countertops and tree-patterned wallpaper in her master bathroom, all of which friend Olivia Culpo is a big fan of. “I loveeeee that marble,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl wrote in the comments. More compliments from Gigi’s famous friends followed, with actress Ruby Rose adding, “Absolutely beautiful G!” Hailey Bieber wrote, “you snapped!” in the comments, along with two heart-eyes emojis.

Gigi has been quarantined with Zayn, as well as her sister Bella Hadid, on her family’s farm in Pennsylvania amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the model has been fairly private about her first pregnancy, she recently showed off her baby bump, and gave an update on her pregnancy during an Instagram Live session on July 15.

“I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting to know that we’re all good and safe,” she said, adding, “And everything’s going great.

Gigi confirmed she’s expecting her first child with Zayn during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on April 30 — four months after the couple rekindled their on-again, off-again romance.

A source recently told HollywoodLife that Gigi and Zayn’s loved ones wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged, or even married before she gives birth. “Zayn is determined to marry Gigi,” the insider said, though the couple has kept their romance private. “He is very eager to make her his wife. It won’t shock any of their friends if they secretly get married before the baby is born,” the source said, adding, “They can always do the big wedding after [the birth].”