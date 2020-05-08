Bella Hadid ‘Thrilled’ For Sister Gigi & Zayn’s Baby News: They’re Going To Be ‘Amazing Parents’ 

Bella Hadid is over the moon about her big sister Gigi’s pregnancy, HollywoodLife has learned! And, she couldn’t be happier that Zayn Malik is by her side. Bella feels like Gigi’s pregnancy was ‘meant’ to be.

Bella Hadid is going to be the best aunt! The supermodel, 23, couldn’t be more excited for her sister Gigi and Zayn Malik, who are expecting their first child together. She’s especially thrilled that she’s able to witness Gigi’s pregnancy. The sisters are quarantined together, along with Zayn, at their mother Yolanda Hadid‘s farm in Pennsylvania.

“Bella is absolutely thrilled for Gigi and she knows she’s going to make an incredible mom,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Bella and Gigi are always going nonstop, so Bella feels like it was meant to be that her sister got pregnant now while they’re home together — so she can be there to share the experience of this together. She couldn’t be happier for Gigi and Zayn and she knows they’re going to be amazing parents.”

Gigi, 25, confirmed she’s expecting a baby with the singer, 27, during an April 30 virtual appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — four months after the couple rekindled their romance. Gigi and Zayn began dating in 2015 and have been on and off ever since.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi told Fallon.

Just a few days before news of Gigi’s pregnancy broke, she celebrated her 25th birthday with her family at home in PA. She shared photos from her quarantine festivities, which included an everything bagel cake designed by the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro.

A separate source recently told HollywoodLife that Gigi and Zayn’s loved ones wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged, or even married before the baby is born — at least if Zayn gets his way.

“Zayn is determined to marry Gigi,” the insider said, although the couple has not confirmed an engagement. “He is very eager to make her his wife. It won’t shock any of their friends if they secretly get married before the baby is born. They can always do the big wedding after.”