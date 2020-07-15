Watch
Gigi Hadid Proudly Shows Off 7th Month Bare Baby Bump On Instagram

Gigi Hadid has proudly showed off her baby bump for the first time. She revealed her seven-month belly during an Instagram live, pulling back her flowing top to show her bare tummy.

Gigi Hadid has been promising fans that she would  finally show off her pregnant belly when the time was right for her. The 25-year-old supermodel did an Instagram live session on July 15 to promote her new Gigi’s Journal collaboration with V Magazine and got peppered by fans asking to see her bump. Since it wasn’t really visible as she faced the camera and talked while wearing a loose green and white checkered shirt, she eventually turned to the side, lifted up the garment and flashed her bare, seven month baby bump.

She explained that fans bombarded after a July 1 IG live by saying she didn’t appear to have a belly at all. “Everyone’s like, you didn’t look pregnant in your jumpsuit on your last (IG) live. Because this way I’m going to look normally how I look in this,” she explained while facing the camera and pulling back the blouse from behind. It showed off how her waist and hips still look trim from the front angle. “The reason I said it’s a different story is like,” she continued, giving the big reveal by unbuttoning her blouse and pulling the shirt off to the sides to let her bare bump show.

“There’s my belly y’all. Like, it’s there,” Gigi said as she unveiled her baby bump for the first time since confirming on Apr. 30 that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, are expecting their first child. She flashed a peace sign with her fingers, then turned back to face the camera, explaining, “It’s just that from the front its different, you know what I mean?”

Gigi has been able to keep her pregnancy on the down-low as she’s been quarantining on her family’s Pennsylvania horse farm ever since March. But word leaked out that she was with child shortly after she celebrated her 25th birthday on April 23. While she wore high waisted jeans in her b-day photo that didn’t show a bump, speculation ran rampant that she and Zayn were going to be parents.

Pregnant Gigi Hadid walks in the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2020. Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Gigi confirmed the news during an Apr. 30 appearance on The Tonight Show From Home with Jimmy Fallon. She told her pal Jimmy that, “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support. Especially during this time,” she added about being in lockdown with her loved ones, including mom Yolanda Hadid, 56, and sister Bella, 23, in addition to Zayn. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” Gigi shared. The supermodel is due in Sept. 2020.