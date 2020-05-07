Why Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Loved Ones ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If They Eloped Amidst Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are having a baby and that might not be the only big development for the happy couple this year.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together and fans are convinced they might already be secretly engaged. Although the loved up couple hasn’t announced an engagement, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s only a matter of time before they tie the knot — at least if Zayn gets his way.

“Zayn is determined to marry Gigi,” the source tells HL. “They haven’t made any announcements about an engagement but it’s only a matter of time. He is very eager to make her his wife. It won’t shock any of their friends if they secretly get married before the baby is born. They can always do the big wedding after.”

Zayn and Gigi have been dating on and off since 2015 and then earlier this month news broke that Gigi was pregnant with Zayn’s child — and that she was already 20 weeks along! The soon to be parents are enjoying an extended — and unexpected — baby moon while they wait out the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic at Gigi’s family farm in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately Zayn’s family is thousands of miles away in the U.K., but our source says they have an open invite to visit as soon as travel restrictions lift.

“Gigi has a great relationship with Zayn’s family,” the source tells HL, “they love her and as soon as they can travel they will want to come to America to celebrate the new baby. Gigi’s mom and Zayn’s mom talk all the time and they have an open invitation to come stay at the farm.”

The couple, who got back together at the end of 2019 after almost a year apart are more solid than ever, a second source close to the couple tells HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Zayn and Gigi have had their ups and downs but now everything is on the up and up with the baby on the way. Friends and family have seen the instant change in both of them with the news of having a child. They both know they have all the help and support in the world and everyone is really looking forward to what the future is going to bring. It really has put a spark in their relationship.”