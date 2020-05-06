Zayn & Gigi Hadid Fans Think His New Tattoo Means They’re Engaged Amidst Her Pregnancy

A new tattoo of a romantic poem on Zayn Malik’s arm has fans wondering if the singer is engaged to his pregnant girlfriend, Gigi Hadid!

Fans are convinced that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may already be engaged while expecting their first child together! Although the couple never confirmed engagement rumors, and Gigi has not been photographed wearing a ring, there is widespread speculation amongst ZIGI fans that these two are set to wed. The speculation was intensified after jeweler George Khalife posted a photo of Zayn’s arm on his Instagram Story. The photo was meant to show off the evil eye bracelet that Zayn was wearing, but fans’ eyes immediately traveled to the new tattoo on Zayn’s arm.

The tattoo is a lengthy quote, which someone translated to be Kahlil Gibran’s poem called “On Love And Marriage.” Many fans pointed out that this is a poem that’s often read at weddings, and the meaning sent fans into a frenzy. The poem reads: “Sing and dance together and be joyous, but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together. For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

Additionally, George posted a photo on his Instagram page of Zayn and Gigi holding hands, with their matching evil eye bracelets front and center. This has added even more fuel to the engagement rumors. “Zayn and Gigi got matching bracelets,” someone tweeted. “Zayn has a new tattoo, Khalil Gibran’s poem “On Love And Marriage.” Y’all they’re getting married my ZiGi heart is so happy.” Someone else added, “Feel like Zayn and Gigi are secretly engaged already.”

Zayn and Gigi have been dating on and off since the fall of 2015. Their most recent reconciliation was at the end of 2019, following her split from Tyler Cameron. They’ve kept their rekindled relationship mostly out of the spotlight since then, but in April, news broke that Gigi was pregnant with Zayn’s child — and that she was already 20 weeks along!

On April 30, Gigi officially confirmed the pregnancy news during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said. She also revealed that everything bagels have been her biggest pregnancy craving so far.