Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Matching Evil Eye Bracelets Are Meant To ‘Keep Away Jealousy’ During Pregnancy

Celebrity jeweler George Khalife EXCLUSIVELY shared the special meaning behind the evil eye bracelets he gifted to Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik to congratulate the first time parents.

Gigi Hadid, 25,and Zayn Malik, 27, were presented with a very special gift after confirming on April 30 that they are expecting their first child together. Personal and celebrity jeweler, George Khalife sent the A-list couple matching evil eye bracelets to congratulate them on their exciting news. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with George, better known as “George the Jeweler”, who dished on the special meaning behind the stunning piece of jewelry.

“The evil eye, in most middle eastern cultures, is a charm meant to ward jealous and negativity,” George explained. “I love charms with meaning and significance, you’ll see a lot of lucky charms in my work. I took the classic evil eye, created it in diamonds and centered it on a bracelet. Simple and chic.” The matching bracelets he gifted to the young couple “are hand made in genuine 14-karat gold and diamond. Gigi’s and Zayns are both yellow gold.”

George described why he chose this beautiful design for the soon-to-be parents and why it has a special connection to his culture. “I decided on this bracelet because Gigi and I share middle eastern backgrounds. And as I mentioned before we believe that they keep away the jealousy,” he said. “This is a monumental time for Gigi and Zayn, all eyes are on them, so the evil eye bracelets were the perfect piece to remind them not to let any negativity affect them.”

George has created several other pieces for the leggy model in the past including “her diamond ‘Zayn’ necklace and her ‘Hadid’ in Arabic necklace.” The talented jeweler took to Instagram on May 2 and shared a photo of Gigi and Zayn wearing the matching bracelets. “Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!! @gigihadid @zayn congrats,” George captioned an image of the couple hand in hand.

After rumors had swirled that the couple was expecting a baby, Gigi officially confirmed the pregnancy news during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 30. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said.