Brittany Cartwright Is Pregnant: Jax Taylor & Wife Share News With Cute Sonogram Pics

Congratulations! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright revealed to fans they were expecting their first child together and fans are so excited for the couple.

Jax Taylor, 40, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, are expecting their first child! The Vanderpump Rules stars took to Instagram on Sept. 21, making the announcement to their fans and followers. “Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany wrote in an Instagram post, which included a photo of the Bravo star debuting her baby bump, which Jax cradled from behind! The expecting parents were also holding sonogram photos of the baby.

The exciting news shouldn’t come as a total shock to fans, as Jax and Brittany revealed that they were trying for a baby in the fall of 2019. “Yeah, we’re obviously open to it, we’re not like, well I guess yeah, we’re working on it,” Jax revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife in September of that year at he Carl’s Jr. Ultimate Avocado Brunch. “We’re working on it, I’ll leave it at that, we’re working on it.”

The revelation was reiterated that the couple were “excited to be actively trying for a baby now. They want to have kids right away and would like to be pregnant ASAP,” a source shared with HollywoodLife in July of 2019. “They both feel ready and would be ecstatic to take a pregnancy test that turns out to be positive. They both feel really ready for this. Brittany doesn’t think she’s pregnant right this second, but the way they aren’t not trying, anything could be possible.”

Jax and Brittany have really been living on cloud nine since their nuptials on June 29, 2019. The couple were married in Kentucky and had a “magical, fairy-tale themed ceremony in front of 240 guests.” Brittany was absolutely stunning in an off the shoulder white wedding gown with a fitted bodice that featured a full skirt, long train and veil. She wore her hair down and off to one side. The couple has really been so in love, and have stuck by each other through Vanderpump drama and low-key times. Now, a new chapter in their life is starting, as they prepare to welcome their first child together!