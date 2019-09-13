Jax Taylor Reveals He & Brittany Cartwright Have Started Trying For A Baby: ‘We’re Working On It’

They just got married in June and already Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to start a family. He tells us how they’re working on getting pregnant.

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, 40, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, had a fairytale wedding in her native Kentucky on June 29. Now that they’re settling in to newlywed bliss, the couple is eager to start a family of their own. We talked to Jax as he hosted the Carl’s Jr. Ultimate Avocado Brunch to celebrate the New Guacamole Double Cheeseburger and asked him if they’re working on getting pregnant. He EXCLUSIVELY revealed, “Yeah, we’re obviously open to it, we’re not like, well I guess yeah, we’re working on it. We’re working on it, I’ll leave it at that, we’re working on it.”

This should come as no surprise to our readers, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported in July that “Brittany and Jax are excited to be actively trying for a baby now. They want to have kids right away and would like to be pregnant ASAP,” a source close to the cast told us. “They both feel ready and would be ecstatic to take a pregnancy test that turns out to be positive. They both feel really ready for this. Brittany doesn’t think she’s pregnant right this second, but the way they aren’t not trying, anything could be possible.”

As for how married life is, Jax tells us “Nothings really changed much really. Just you know, we got a lot more responsibilities now because we have a house. We’re first time homeowners.” He was photographed moving belongings from a U-Haul truck into their new place in August and wasn’t wearing his wedding ring, which he says was much ado about nothing.

“I’m not a jewelry guy,” he explained about his eternity band that features two carats’ worth of white diamonds. “I go to the gym, I’m working in the yard. At my house, my wife doesn’t wear hers either. If we go out somewhere, and we do something yeah, but I don’t like jewelry. And my wedding ring is big, so it gets in the way and all that.” It will definitely get in the way if Jax is changing diapers in the future, so good luck to him and Brittany on their journey to start a family.