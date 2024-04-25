Rumer Willis Matches With Daughter, 1, & Sisters Scout & Tallulah in Pink Bathing Suits: Photos

Rumer Willis had a fantastic day with her sisters Scout and Tallulah as well as her daughter Louetta in a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, April 24. The House Bunny actress, 35, shared a series of photos of herself with Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, showing off the bathing suits, plus a few of herself holding her one-year-old daughter. In the caption, she made a cute reference to Mean Girls, playing up their matching swimsuits. “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink,” she wrote. “Feat. the littlest Willis.”

The three Willis sisters rocked Hunza G bathing suits, which were all in the same matching shade of hot pink. Rumer sported a one-piece while her two younger sisters each rocked two-piece bikinis. Louetta’s swimsuit even matched her mom and aunt’s bathing suits, being the same pink color, but she also had her own orange tutu. In the first photo, the three sisters all smiling at the camera, while Louetta held her mom’s hands.

Rumer also shared a clip of herself showing off the bathing suit, a photo of her striking a pose, a photo of her lifting up her daughter in the sunshine, and another shot of her holding her daughter’s hands solo. She also had a selfie of herself cradling Louetta, while smiling with Tallulah. She also shared a shot of Tallulah holding her daughter, while rocking some shades, plus a selfie with Tallulah making a kissy-face.

The swimsuit photoshoot with her sisters came just days after she celebrated her daughter’s first birthday. Rumer gave birth to Louetta in April 2023, and her name was inspired by all three of her dad Bruce Willis’ favorite singers (Louis Armstrong, Etta James, and The Isley Brothers).

In the birthday post for her daughter, Rumer thanked her family for all their support. She gushed about her daughter in the post. “You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it’s so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can’t wait to see what this next year brings,” she wrote.