Rumer Willis Reveals How Her Dad Bruce Inspired Baby Louetta’s Name Amid His Dementia Battle

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis, 35, gave birth to her first child in April and recently opened up about her daughter’s name via Instagram Stories. Not only is baby Louetta Isley Thomas Willis the first grandchild of Demi Moore and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, but the 68-year-old also helped name the bundle of joy. After a fan asked where Rumer got her daughter’s unique moniker, the 35-year-old explained that it is “a mix of things I love.”

The proud new mama went on to explain that she liked the name “Lou” for either a boy or a girl. “I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl but then when we found out she was a girl, we came up with Louetta,” Rumer penned in the caption of the post. She also explained that Louetta was named after a few famous singers. “We wanted to give her options and me and my dad’s favorite singers are Lou = Louie [sic] Armstrong, Etta = Etta James, Isley = Isley Brothers,” she concluded.

For the Instagram Story, Rumer shared an adorable photo of her kissing her daughter. Elsewhere in the Stories, Bruce’s daughter explained what parts of motherhood are her “favorite” since the birth of her first child. “Every moment with her is amazing but when she smiles at me it’s the best feeling in the world,” Rumer explained. The eldest daughter of Demi and her ex welcomed Louetta in April with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Aside from answering the fan questions, Rumer also took to her main page to share a new carousel of photos with her daughter to commemorate her eighth month. “My tiny girl is 8 months old today and I truly don’t know how time has flown by like this…every day with you is a gift Louetta,” she captioned the December 18 post. “My goodness I’m so lucky to be your mama. Your smile is my favorite thing in the whole universe.” In the selfies, the little one and her mom nearly twinned in white and beige looks with Rumer rocking a knitted sweater and Louetta in knitted overalls.

Rumer’s recent post about her daughter also comes amid Bruce’s battle with dementia. Ahead of her Q&A on social media, a source told US Weekly on December 6, that his family is “soaking up every moment” they have with the Die Hard star. “Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good,” the insider said earlier this month. “This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”