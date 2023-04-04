Pregnant Rumer Willis Reveals Plans For ‘Unmedicated’ Childbirth Amid Dad Bruce’s Dementia Diagnosis

Rumer Willis, 34, is preparing for the upcoming birth of her first child and she’s already decided to not be medicated during the big moment. The daughter of Bruce Willis, who was sadly diagnosed with dementia last year, took to Instagram to promote a massager that she’s a fan of in a new video, and revealed her birth plans in both the clip and the caption she wrote alongside it. She wore a white robe and had her hair pulled back as she showed off the massager and explained how the product has been helping her.

“Rumer Has It: Mama Rue Favorite @perimom.perineal.massager,” Rumer wrote in the caption of the post. “GUYS This is a game changer. This is not a ad just straight up the most magical tool. I feel so much more prepared for my non medicated birth because of this thing. If you have an questions DM me. Happy to share and talk about it.”

Rumer’s latest video and birth plans announcement comes just a few weeks after she and her family celebrated her dad’s 68th birthday. Rumer’s mom and Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared a video of the special day and it showed his closest loved ones singing “Happy Birthday” to him as he flashed a big smile. “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them,” Demi wrote in the caption.

Bruce was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after his family announced that he had aphasia in March 2022. The diagnosis has caused him to retire from his acting career and his loved ones have been updating the public on the situation. They’ve also publicly thanked fans for their support.

In addition to being there for her dad in his time of need, Rumer made headlines for recently having a baby shower. The beauty, who is expecting her bundle of joy with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, joined her mom, stepmom, Emma Hemming Willis, and her sisters Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel, and Evelyn for the celebration and they posed for happy photos together. Derek also appeared in a photo and it showed him sweetly kissing her baby bump.