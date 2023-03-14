Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower With Mom Demi & Stepmom Emma: Sweet Photos

As Rumer Willis prepares to welcome her first child, she was joined by the lovely ladies in her life for a gorgeous baby shower on March 12.

The Willis family has been dealing with a lot amidst Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis, but on March 12, they had reason to celebrate at Rumer Willis baby shower. In photos from the event, which you can see here, Rumer looked stunning while putting her growing bump on display in a tight, off-the-shoulder white dress. Her mom, Demi Moore, and stepmom, Emma Heming Willis, were both on-hand to help celebrate. The women have a friendly relationship and happily posed for photos alone and with Rumer.

Of course, Rumer’s sisters were also in attendance. She posed for a big group shot with Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, along with the trio’s half-sisters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. This is Rumer and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, first child together, and her family pulled out all the stops for this sweet shower! The two announced their pregnancy back in Dec. 2022, and in another sweet shot from the baby shower, Derek could be seen kissing Rumer’s baby bump.

Rumer and her family seem to be closer than ever these days as they put on a united front following dad Bruce’s health issues. In March 2022, the family announced that Bruce would be retiring from acting due to being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that generally affects speech due to brain damage. However, nearly a year later, in Feb. 2023, they confirmed that the actor’s symptoms had worsened and he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Although Rumer’s parents (Demi and Bruce) divorced in 2000, Demi has been a steadfast supporter of Bruce, Emma and the whole family amidst this trying time. She has also been included in sharing all of the family’s statements on the matter. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the family wrote in Feb. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

