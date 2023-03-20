Bruce Willis Is All Smiles Celebrating 68th Birthday With Family After Dementia Diagnosis

Demi Moore gave fans a look inside her ex, Bruce Willis‘, 68th birthday celebration on March 19 with a video on Instagram. In the video, Bruce had a big smile on his face as his loved ones sang “Happy Birthday” and presented him with a cake. The actor, who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, danced around as the song finished and he blew out his candles.

Although Bruce and Demi split back in 1998, they share three daughters together and have remained close. The pair’s three children — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29 — were all in attendance for Bruce’s birthday celebration. Of course, Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters, Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, were also there. The family has been a united front, especially in the past year amidst Bruce’s health issues.

It’s been just about a year since Bruce’s family announced his diagnosis with aphasia at the end of March 2022. At the time, they confirmed that he would be retiring from acting due to his health struggles. In Feb. 2023, they confirmed that his condition had worsened to a form of dementia. “Challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” the family revealed. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Emma took to Instagram to celebrate Bruce’s birthday, as well. Along with a video tribute, she wrote a touching caption about her husband. “He is pure love. He is so loved. And I will be loving him always,” she gushed. “My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too.”

However, it was admittedly a hard day for Emma. “I have started the morning my crying,” she admitted on her Instagram Story. “I just think that it’s important that you see all sides of this. I always get messages of people saying, ‘You’re so strong, I don’t know how you do it.’ I wasn’t given a choice. I wish I was. But I’m also raising two kids in this. So sometimes, in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day. Grief every day. And I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”