Breaking News

Bruce Willis Leaving Acting Amidst Aphasia Diagnosis: His ‘Cognitive Abilities’ Are ‘Impacted’

bruce willis
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
MOORE Actors Bruce Willis, center, Demi Moore, left, and their children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, arrive at the premiere of "Bandits", in the Westwood section of Los Angeles BANDITS PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES, USA
Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis Flip's Grand Launch Hosted By Halsey, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Dec 2021
Scout Larue Willis, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2018
Bruce Willis and Mabel Ray Willis Bruce Willis and daughter Mabel out and about in Los Angeles, America - 29 Apr 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Ten days after Bruce Willis’ 67th birthday, his family members have revealed the actor has sadly been diagnosed with aphasia, and that he will have to step away from acting because of it.

Bruce Willis has secretly been battling aphasia, and it has gotten to the point where he will have to step away from his career as an actor. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Bruce’s family members, including daughter Rumer Willis, wrote on Instagram on March 30.

The statement continued, “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The note was signed by Bruce’s five daughters — Rumer, 33, Tallulah Willis, 28, Scout Willis, 30, Mabel Willis, 9, and Evelyn Willis, 7 — as well as his wife, Emma Heming, and ex-wife, Demi Moore. Bruce shares his three oldest daughters with Demi, while he and Emma share Mabel and Evelyn. Bruce and Demi have remained close since their divorce in 2000, and the group has become one big blended family in recent years. Demi was even in attendance at Bruce’s 67th birthday celebration earlier this month, and posted a photo with him on Instagram. The entire family also quarantined together in 2020 when the coronavirus first hit.

Related Gallery

Bruce Willis: Photos Of The 'Die Hard' Actor

Bruce Willis spotted while out and about in Brentwood, Ca Pictured: Bruce Willis Ref: SPL5186264 100920 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis seen after a visit to Fred Segal. 17 Jan 2020 Pictured: Bruce Willis. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA587288_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-lister Bruce Willis is spotted walking around Rite-Aid without wearing a mask. The Die Hard star had visited a local Rite-Aid on Sunday afternoon and was asked to cover up by an employee at the pharmacy. The employee noted others in the store had taken notice and were not happy he was walking around without a mask. Bruce had a scarf tied around his neck but refused to cover up and walked out of the store empty handed. Pictured: Bruce Willis BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Aphasia is a language disorder, which affects a person’s ability to communicate. Victims of the disease, which is caused by brain damage, begin to lose the ability to express and understand speech. Bruce’s family did not specify his symptoms or when he was diagnosed.