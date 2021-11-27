See Pic

Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Share Rare Photo With Daughters Evelyn, 7, & Mabel, 9 — Photo

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Bruce Willis and Emma Hening enjoyed a low key Thanksgiving with their girls as they visited a neighborhood park.

Bruce Willis, 65, and Emma Heming, 43, shared a rare photo of their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, on Thanksgiving! The couple marked the holiday with a quiet visit to a park where they snapped the cute picture holding wooden walking sticks, later shared by Emma to Instagram on Nov. 26. “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future,” she began her caption.

“So I’ll go first. In this very moment I’m grateful for my family. What about you?… #happythanksgivng #stayblessed #gratitude,” the Coco Baba founder asked her 164,000 followers, including an orange heart and leaf. Emma bundled up in a cream and pink colored sweater, pairing the top with a faded pair of jeans and camel colored boots. Meanwhile, Bruce stayed warm in a black beanie and jeans, while both girls also sported winter gear.

Emma’s followers showed plenty of love on the photo, which garnered up over 7,000 likes since being posted. “The girls are getting so big,” one fan wrote, while others added, “Hope you and the family had a lovely Thanksgiving” and “Beautiful words my sweet…Love to your beautiful family.”

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

While Emma didn’t share a location, the winter gear and bare trees definitely did not look like their hometown of Los Angeles! She later shared a photo of a stunning sunset atop a forest, before revealing she and Bruce were back on a private plane on Nov. 27 — likely heading back to their California abode.

Notably, Bruce is known for his love of Idaho, where he has spent past holidays (Emma also quarantined there). The Die Hard star fell in love with the town of Hailey, where he moved back in 1988 — the same year he and ex-wife Demi Moore, 58, welcomed their now 33-year-old daughter Rumer (the pair are also parents to Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27). Bruce later built a sprawling ranch 12 miles south of Sun Valley.