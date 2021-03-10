Demi Moore Sends Love To Ex Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming: ‘We’re Mothers United’

Demi Moore and Emma Heming’s bond is unbreakable. The actress honored her ex-husband’s wife in a heartfelt tribute on social media on International Women’s Day, and we might’ve just shed a tear.

That’s it, we’re declaring it — Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are indeed the most amicable exes in Hollywood history. But, this isn’t a story about that. This is a story about a blended family with two powerhouse moms, who uplift each other — knowing there’s enough room and love to go around. On International Women’s Day (March 8), Demi, 58, shared a moving message about the women in her life who inspire her, one being her ex-husband’s wife, Emma Heming.

“I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend,” the actress wrote in a post on Instagram about Emma, who shares two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, with Bruce, 65. The actor also has three adult daughters with Demi — Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27.

While discussing their blended family, Demi shared, “Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”

She continued, “Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume. She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for woman to mother themselves! We all need that! Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring.”

Demi and Bruce, who divorced in 2000, actually quarantined together without Emma for a portion of 2020, because the family’s plans didn’t exactly go as planned. The exes were initially supposed to quarantine with Emma and their kids in Sun Valley, Idaho, at the childhood home that Rumer, Scout and Tallulah grew up in. However, Scout previously explained that Emma and her daughters couldn’t make it when one of the girls had to go to the doctor for a minor injury. Though, the story had a happy ending when Emma and the girls finally reunited with Bruce and Demi in May, after two whole months apart.

Demi’s Women’s Day tribute also included her good friend, actress, Soleil Moon Frye, who she called a “radiant being of pure loving.” Demi went on to share a intimate details about her friendship with Soleil while promoting her new Hulu film, Kid 90 – which takes a look back at young Hollywood stars growing up in the 1990s.

“This beautiful lens of life she holds has turned into a documentary that I hope everyone sees, Kid90 that comes out on @Hulu March 12th!! I have had the privilege to be there for the birth of all four of her children and to share in this twisting, winding journey of life we are all living,” Demi shared, adding, “I am grateful for our friendship and our sisterhood. She is pure inspiration. She is pure love!