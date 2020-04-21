Interview
Demi Moore & Bruce Willis’ Daughter Scout Reveals The Reason Why The Exes Are Quarantining Together

Scout Willis explained why her parents, who have been divorced since 2000, have been quarantining in Idaho together while Bruce’s second wife, Emma, is staying in L.A. with their two daughters.

It looks like there’s a very good reason that Demi Moore, 57, and Bruce Willis, 65, have been spending time in isolation together with their daughters at an Idaho home they once owned and their third oldest daughter Scout, 28, is spilling all the details on what that reason is. The family started causing confusion when they began sharing photos of themselves quarantining together due to the coronavirus pandemic while Bruce’s wife Emma, 41, whom he married in 2009, was in Los Angeles, CA with their two daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, but Scout says it wasn’t what they planned and circumstances out of their control is what caused the spontaneous situation.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” Scout said on a recent episode of the Dopey self-help podcast. “[But] my younger sister… [who has] never gotten a talk about not f***ing with hypodermic needles…. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.”