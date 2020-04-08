Bruce Willis Shaves Daughter Tallulah’s Head While Quarantined With Ex Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis got an at-home makeover thanks to her dad, Bruce Willis, who helped her shave her head as they quarantined together on April 7.

It looks like Bruce Willis is doubling up as a barber while in quarantine! The actor showed off his hairstyling skills by helping his 26-year-old daughter, Tallulah Willis, shave her head as they remain quarantined together. Tallulah shared a video of the process on her Instagram. In the clip, Bruce is heavily concentrating as he takes a razor to Tallulah’s head to shave her hair off into a closely-cropped buzzcut. Of course, this hairstyle is reminiscent of the look her mom, Demi Moore, iconically rocked while starring as G.I. Jane!

Demi and Bruce were married in 1987, but their divorce was finalized in 2000. Despite the split, though, these two have remained close friends. So close, in fact, that they’re actually quarantined together! The exes are in self-isolation with their three daughters (Tallulah, Rumer, 31, and Scout, 28), along with a few other loved ones. The modern family confirmed their quarantine crew with photos of the group wearing matching pajamas while stuck inside.

Interestingly, Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming, does not appear in any of the pictures, and she commented on Demi’s Instagram pic, “Love and miss you guys.” Bruce and Emma have two children together. It was not revealed why he is not quarantined with them.

Bruce and Demi have remained so amicable since their split, that she and then-boyfriend, Ashton Kutcher, were even guests at his wedding to Emma in 2009! He was also extremely supportive of her when she released her tell-all memoir, Inside Out, in 2019. The book detailed Demi’s struggle with addiction, her troubling childhood, and more. She also went in major detail about her relationships with both Bruce and Ashton.