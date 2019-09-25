Bruce Willis Supports Ex-Wife Demi Moore At Book Launch After She Criticized Their Marriage

Bruce Willis was not a subject spared in Demi Moore’s memoir, but her ex-husband still showed face at the book’s launch! The ‘Die Hard’ star even brought along his wife, Emma Willis, and his three daughters with Demi.

Consider this the alternative ending of The Sixth Sense — Bruce Willis, 64, wasn’t a ghost. The movie star proved he hasn’t vanished from Demi Moore’s life, despite her very honest recollection of their nearly 11-year marriage in her new memoir Inside Out, which was celebrated with a book launch party in Los Angeles on Sept. 25! Bruce attended the event with his wife Emma Heming Willis, 41, along with his and Demi’s three daughters: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25. The entire bunch posed for a group photo — you can see the picture here, obtained by PEOPLE — and Demi and Bruce especially sported bright smiles!

Bruce was supporting the same memoir that didn’t paint him in the most flattering light — everyone needs to take Mature Ex 101 classes from him. Despite the whirlwind start to Bruce and Demi’s romance that spanned a first meeting, marriage and pregnancy all within four months in 1987, reality soon hit, according to Demi. Apparently, Bruce was “ambivalent about her work” — Demi was starring in multimillion-dollar earning movies like Ghost and Indecent Proposal — since he “felt [Demi’s work] took time away from their family,” according to The New York Times, which recapped excerpts from the memoir ahead of its Sept. 24 release. In response to these accusations, a spokeswoman told the newspaper that Bruce wasn’t available for comment.

On top of that all, Demi claimed Bruce told her “he was unsure if he wanted to be married,” per NYT. They’d go on to split in the summer of 1998, and Demi finally filed for divorce in 2000. Ironically, Demi wrote that she and Bruce have a much better relationship now! “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” the actress wrote in Inside Out, according to PEOPLE. “[The split] wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

And here’s the kicker — Demi added in her memoir, “We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.” That’s not how Demi would recall her post-divorce relationship with her second husband, Ashton Kutcher, 31, whom she accused of cheating and one time “shaming” her drinking (Demi battled alcoholism) during their six years together. He was not present at the book launch.