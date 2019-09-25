Demi Moore Claims Ashton Kutcher Embarrassed Her With Drunken Toilet Photo: It Was ‘Shaming’

At the time, Demi Moore believed Ashton Kutcher was pulling a ‘good-natured joke’ by allegedly photographing her ‘head on the toilet’ after drinking. Her perspective changed when she recalled her past addiction in her memoir.

Demi Moore’s memoir is finally out, which details how her relapse into alcohol tied into her past marriage with Ashton Kutcher, 41. In a particular excerpt of Inside Out, released on Sept. 24, the Ghost star accused her now ex-husband of “shaming” her after a night of indulging in booze. For context, Demi, 56, had been 20 years sober until she hit the bottle again during their marriage, in an attempt to be the “fun, normal girl” she believed Ashton desired. That’s why she was “confused” by Ashton’s alleged reactions to her resumed vice, which included being “furious” after finding her “passing out and slipping under the water” in a hot tub during her 45th birthday trip in Mexico.

Beyond Ashton’s supposed irritation, however, Demi believed one of her ex’s alleged acts had ill intention. “Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction [of drinking]. When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he’d taken of me resting my head on the toilet the night before,” Demi wrote in her memoir. “It seemed like a good-natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Ashton’s rep for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

The “shaming” accusation is just one among many that Demi made against Ashton throughout her tell-all project, which included learning that he cheated after losing their unborn daughter to a miscarriage six months into Demi’s pregnancy. This cheating accusation, like the other allegations, have never been confirmed on Ashton’s side, and he even appeared to shade his ex on the same day of her memoir release. “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son [Dimitri, 2], daughter [Wyatt, 4], and wife [Mila Kunis, 36] and I deleted it,” Ashton wrote. However, Demi did claim she “talked” to Ashton before the book landed in the public’s hands while appearing on the Sept. 24 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Demi and Ashton met through mutual friends at a dinner in 2003, and went on to tie the knot in 2005. They split in 2011, and the separation was plagued by reports of Asthon’s alleged infidelity — the divorce was finalized in 2013. These days, Demi is sober again, and she admitted her relationship with her second husband is now “friendly” but they’re not “hanging out” in an interview with WSJ magazine, published on Sept. 24.