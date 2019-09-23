Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Have Baseball Date After Demi Moore’s Bombshell Cheating Claim

After a heartbreaking miscarriage, Demi Moore claimed she learned Ashton Kutcher ‘cheated’ in her new memoir ‘Inside Out.’ The shocking claim didn’t stop Ashton from happily rooting for the LA Dodgers with his wife, Mila Kunis!

If Ashton Kutcher, 41, is bothered by Demi Moore’s new memoir, it didn’t show on his face as he cheered for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 21. The Ranch star and savvy investor took his wife Mila Kunis, 36, out to the ball game against the Colorado Rockies in LA, and both stars were pictured standing, all smiles, amid the spectators. Mila especially showed off her loyalty to the Dodgers in the team’s T-shirt and baseball cap, while her husband wore a plain white tee and a cap from the scooter-sharing app Bird, one of his many investments.

The couple appeared just as happy when they ran into tennis icon Billie Jean King and her partner, Ilana Kloss, which called for a group photo! The baseball date happened just three days before Inside Out, the memoir penned by Ashton’s 56-year-old ex-wife, hits book stands on Sept. 24. But the public has already been given a tease of how Demi recalled her time with Ashton, whom she began dating in 2003, married in 2005, and eventually separated from in 2011 before the official divorce in 2013. It didn’t paint Ashton in the most favorable light.

Demi claimed she learned that Ashton “cheated on her,” following a string of hardships: losing their unborn daughter, Chaplin Ray, six months into the pregnancy, a relapse in drinking due to the miscarriage, and Vicodin abuse, according to The New York Times’ profile on the memoir, published on Sept. 19. Ashton’s spokeswoman didn’t respond to NYT’s requests for comments over the cheating allegation — HollywoodLife has also reached out to the actor’s rep for comment, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication. In the same year Demi and Ashton split, a woman named Sara Leal, then 22 years old, claimed that Ashton allegedly slept with her (this has never been confirmed). Ashton went on to marry Mila, whom he met on the set of That ’70s Show, in 2015 and they welcomed two children together: daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

Demi was just as vulnerable in discussing her formerly strained relationships with her three daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, whom she all shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 64. The actress also revealed that her mom allegedly paid her rapist $500 to keep quiet. Now on a path of healing, Demi has successfully achieved sobriety again.