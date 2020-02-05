Mother and daughter? More like sister, sister! Demi Moore and Rumer Willis looked so alike while attending an event for Vanity Fair and the pictures had us doing a total double take!

Based on these images, two things are certain: Demi Moore is truly ageless and Rumer Willis is looking more like her mother every single day! The mother/daughter duo, 57 and 31, respectively, appeared together at the opening of the Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling exhibit at the Annenberg Space For Photography in LA’s Century City neighborhood on Feb. 4 and both looked so stunning. The women wore contrasting dresses, with Demi sporting a black ensemble while her daughter wore a skin tight white dress. Demi fashioned her hair straight and down with natural makeup, while Rumer’s long waves effortlessly fell off her shoulders. The pair looked absolutely breathtaking for the occasion, where Vanity Fair actually honored one of Demi’s most iconic photoshoots!

Rumer was in full support of her mom at the event, where Demi’s 1991 magazine cover — where she posed naked while pregnant with her daughter, Scout, 28, — was on full display in the archival exhibition! Of course, Rumer has been showing quite a lot of support for her daring mom more recently, as their relationship has grown stronger with time. Since the publication of her memoir, Inside Out, Rumer has aired her own frustrations about the difficult chapter in Demi’s life.

During the Nov. 4 episode of Red Table Talk, Rumer took the time to address some misgivings she had during Demi’s marriage to her former husband Ashton Kutcher, 41. “So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine, had been taken away,” Rumer confessed. She also added that during that time, she felt as though she and her sisters were “not enough” for their mother.

Clearly, though, Rumer is more than enough for her mom. The show of support at the Vanity Fair exhibit demonstrated a strong front from the two women, who both looked so incredible. Fans of the mother/daughter pair cannot wait to see how their bond continues to grow in the new year and decade — hopefully it will mean seeing more of them together on the red carpet!