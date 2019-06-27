Ashton Kutcher Reunites With Former Stepdaughter Rumer Willis At A Bar In LA — See Pics

Ashton Kutcher and Rumer Willis have us thinking it’s the early ’00s! The actor and his former stepdaughter were photographed with friends at a bar in Studio City on June 25. They shared a few laughs, as seen in photos from the fun outing.

Ashton Kutcher, 41, and Rumer Willis, 30, took us back in time on Tuesday when they reunited in LA! The actor and his former stepdaughter were photographed grabbing drinks with friends at the Black Market Bar in Studio City. Both Ashton and Rumer were in mid-conversation when they were pictured smiling at one another during the outing.

While the reunion may seem trivial to some, it’s actually refreshing to see after Ashton and Rumer’s mother, Demi Moore, 56, split in 2011. The actor was accused of cheating on Demi with multiple women at the end of their marriage in 2010. Despite the divorce, Ashton and Rumer remained friendly, and the proof is in the pictures.

Both Ashton and Rumer were casually dressed for the outing. He wore dark blue jeans and a black button-down shirt with a matching sweater over it and grey sneakers. Rumer had her former stepdad’s shoe game beat (sorry, Ashton), with white Nike high tops with a bright blue swoosh on her feet. She rocked a light-colored sweater over olive-green pants. Rumer also accessorized with a cross-body fanny pack, gold hoop earrings, and beaded bracelets on her wrist.

Rumer’s mother, Demi and Ashton’s whirlwind romance consumed Hollywood at one point in time. The two met through friends at a casual dinner in 2003. Ashton was just 25 at the time, and Demi was 16 years older at age 41. But, that didn’t conflict with their instant connection. The two went on to date and were open about their romance on red carpets and at different events in LA. They eventually married on September 24, 2005, in a secret Beverly Hills wedding, which was attended by Demi’s ex-husband, Bruce Willis, 64.

Ashton went on to remarry in July 2015. He tied the know with his former That ’70s Show costar, Mila Kunis, 35. They share two kids together – daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

Mila has even talked about Ashton’s love for Rumer and her sisters, Tallulah, 25, and Scout, 27. “He was younger but he loved those kids,” she told Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast in July 2018. “They had, like, a normal, real relationship … They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life.”