Rumer Willis Reveals Why She Was ‘Angry’ With Ashton Kutcher During Marriage To Demi Moore

Rumer Willis appeared on ‘Red Table Talk’ with her mom Demi Moore and sister Tallulah Willis and discussed her mom’s marriage to the much younger Ashton Kutcher and the struggles they went through.

Rumer Willis, 31, sat down for an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for her Red Table Talk show, which aired on Nov. 4, and revealed some inside details about her mom Demi Moore‘s difficult times during her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, 41, and even admitted that she was “angry” with the situation at one point. Rumer, who was joined by Demi as well as her younger sister Tallulah Willis, 25, in the interview, discussed her mom’s struggles with alcoholism and the problems she had staying sober after almost 20 years while married to Ashton, and went on to bring up her feelings as a daughter about the hard time.

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine, had been taken away,” Rumer confessed before getting into the fact that her mom, who had a miscarriage while six months pregnant with Ashton’s baby, was also trying to have another child during the marriage. “When she wanted to have another baby, it was like, and then it wasn’t happening, and then there was so much focus on that, it was like, ‘Oh, well we’re not enough’.

“Part of the reason I moved out of the house was I think after you had a miscarriage I literally was just like, ‘Why are you so desperate to have another kid?’ and I couldn’t stand the idea,” Rumer, whose father is Bruce Willis, went on while speaking straight to Demi before she revealed that her feelings changed once she saw pictures of Demi’s pregnant belly. “But then I found these pictures and I was like, ‘Oh my God’. I saw how big her stomach was and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I was so insensitive’. I never once went to you and said, ‘I’m so sorry. Are you OK?'”

Jada and Demi went on to tell Rumer that despite her insensitivity, her feelings of anger were valid and she shouldn’t feel ashamed of them. “It doesn’t mean you don’t love your mother, it doesn’t mean you’re not compassionate to her,” Jada assured her.

In addition to talking about Rumer’s feelings, the ladies talked about how Tallulah falsely felt unloved during Ashton and Demi’s marriage, and Demi’s new book, Inside Out: A Memoir, in which she talks about the ups and downs of her life. Check out the full interview above.