Demi Moore Reunites With Ex Bruce Willis To Celebrate His 67th Birthday: Photo

Demi Moore reunited with ex Bruce Willis to celebrate his 67th birthday, sharing a sweet photo of the two to IG in a birthday tribute.

Demi Moore, 59, proved bygones really can be bygones in a new post, where she smiled alongside ex-husband Bruce Willis in celebration of his 67th birthday. In a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, Demi shared how “thankful” she is for her and Bruce’s “blended family” alongside a photo of the duo smiling wide while posing together in a sun-soaked kitchen.

In an adorable and intimate photo, Demi and Bruce look as happy as can be while seemingly in the process of cooking up some fresh mushrooms. Holding a cutting board full of the fresh fungi while Bruce happily put an arm around her, Demi couldn’t contain her laughter as her ex made a silly face for the camera. Demi chose a casual, comfortable look of striped shorteralls, a white t-shirt, and a ’70’s-style white sneakers/white socks combination. As for Bruce, he embraced his inner (and outer) 67-year-old man in a navy zip-up, blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and some sunglasses, just in case of a glare.

Demi and Bruce’s romantic history dates all the way back to July of 1987 when the duo met at a screening of Demi’s then-fiancé Emilio Estevez‘s movie Stakeout. After Demi broke things off with Emilio amidst rumors of him cheating, she began a whirlwind romance with Bruce; within just a few months, they were engaged to be wed.

Though their love story may have started off at high-speed, the couple stayed happily married for years and welcomed three daughters before splitting up: Rumer Willis in 1988, Scout Willis in 1991, and Tallulah Willis in 1994. After nearly 11 years of marriage, the couple announced their amicable divorce in 1998, partially citing their busy and conflicting filming schedules. Although Demi and Bruce finalized proceedings back in 2000, the couple remained fast friends and co-parents, and clearly have kept a mutual care and appreciation for each other even after their split.

Today, Bruce is married to English-American model Emma Heming, with whom he shares children Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7. Emma herself showed her love for the duo in the comments, expressing her feelings through three red heart emojis. Demi herself is single these days; after divorcing Bruce she wed Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but by 2013 the couple split up. Ashton is now married to actress Mila Kunis, with whom Demi’s also avoided bad blood, even starring alongside Mila in a recent Super Bowl LVI commercial.