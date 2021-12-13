Demi Moore, 59, Shares Photo In The Tub & Daughter Scout Willis Can’t Believe How Good She Looks

Demi Moore took to Instagram to post the gorgeous bare skin shoulders-up pic of herself and rocked black-framed glasses.

Demi Moore, 59, proved she looks incredibly youthful with her latest pic! The actress posted a sexy Instagram photo on Dec. 11 and in it, she appears to be wearing nothing but black-framed glasses from the chest up as she stares into the camera with a slight smile. Her long hair was down and placed over one shoulder as she sat in a bathtub that was in front of a window.

“ Early morning hot bath and meditation. Solitude and Wind Songs 🤍,” Demi captioned the epic snapshot, which was met with a lot of responses from family, friends, and fans. Her daughter Scout Willis , 30, was one of the people to compliment the post with straightforward words that expressed her feelings.

“Oh my godddddddd skin skin skinnnn,” her comment read.

Fans were just as impressed when they responded with comments that included “Aging in reverse” and “I adore you, Demi, you are cool!” Some people also called her “beautiful” and/or simply said “Wow” while others left heart-eyed emojis and clapping emojis that signified their love of the photo, which isn’t too surprising considering Demi always gets kind responses whenever she shares photos that show her glowing beauty.

This isn’t the first time that Demi has posed for a sexy photo. The talented star has shared social media pics and posed at previous events while wearing incredible outfits over the years and they always leave a lasting impression. In early Nov., she attended the Wall Street Journal’s 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City and rocked an exposed bra underneath a blazer and matching pants. She also showed off an elegant black and silver gown with gloves in a post on Nov. 30.

When Demi’s not wowing with memorable looks, she’s working hard in her acting career. She appeared in the television series Dirty Diana and in the film Songbird in 2020, and just finished the upcoming film Please Baby Please, which has yet to have a release date.