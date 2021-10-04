Fashion

Demi Moore, 58, Rocks Sheer Plunging Jumpsuit At Paris Fashion Week With Daughter Scout

demi moore
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Demi Moore at LA Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire, in Park City, Utah LA Times Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, Park City, USA - 28 Jan 2019
Demi Moore arrives for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris Fashion S/S 2022 Stella McCartney Front Row, Paris, France - 04 Oct 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore goes through a rigorous stretching routine to ensure she keeps in shape whilst on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos. The 58-year-old Ghost actress has not been shy about flaunting her fabulous bikini body while holidaying with her mini-me daughter Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, whom she had with Bruce Willis, the actor to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000. Demi and her girls are featured in a new campaign for beachwear brand Andie Swim, modeling a variety of swimsuits and bikinis after investing in the brand back in 2018. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: LONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770911_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Moore looked fabulous when she rocked a sheer plunging jumpsuit while out with her daughter during Paris Fashion Week.

When it comes to Demi Moore, 58, one thing is for sure – she is super stylish. The actress proved that when she attended the Stella McCartney fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4. Demi wore a plunging black flowy jumpsuit with a completely cut-out bodice that revealed ample cleavage. On top of her one-piece, she rocked a tan Stella McCartney Vina Bomber Jacket which retails for $1,750.

demi moore
Demi Moore looked fabulous in this plunging sheer cut-out jumpsuit with a tan bomber jacket on top at the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Demi accessorized her look with her classic aviator eyeglasses and a pair of black leather clogs. Meanwhile, Demi’s daughter, Scout Willis, 30, looked just as stunning as her mom when she donned a pair of high-waisted super baggy white pants.

Scout styled the pants with a tiny black crop top, a long black trench coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of crystal slide sandals.

demi moore scout willis
Demi attended the show with her daughter, Scout Willis, who looked just as stylish in a pair of high-waisted white trousers with a black crop top & an oversized black jacket on top. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The mother-daughter-duo has been slaying PFW and just the other day, on Sept. 30, they looked just as good. Demi donned a long tan wool coat with tan trousers while Scout rocked a mustard yellow top tucked into a suede maxi skirt with a matching jacket on top.

When Demi isn’t dressed to the nines for fashion shows or events, she is usually dressed down or rocking swimsuits. This summer, she put her amazing figure on display in a slew of sexy swimsuits and one of our favorites was her neon green Andie Swim scoop-neck Fiji one-piece swimsuit with hot pink criss-cross straps across the back.

She styled her suit with a sheer purple and green striped long-sleeve kimono cover-up. Demi posted the photo with the caption, “Ready, set, GO! Unveiling my fave piece and must-have — the Fiji. Love the tie back! #itdoesthebodygood.”