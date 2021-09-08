Demi Moore Stuns In A Tiny Striped Bikini As She Jumps For Joy Aboard A Boat In New Photo

Demi Moore soaked up the final days of summer and rocked a striped bikini while jumping aboard a boat on Sept. 8.

We may be near the end of summer, but Demi Moore, 58, didn’t let that get in the middle of her having some fun in the sun. The brunette beauty leaped into the air while flashing an enthusiastic smile for the camera in a photo posted to her Instagram account on September 8.

The actress wore a striped black and white bikini that showed off her toned physique for the pic while flashing her megawatt smile. She paired her effortless end-of-Summer look with classic round sunglasses and captioned the snap, ‘One last jump for joy before leaping into fall!” Celeb friends immediately commented on the fun-filled pic with their support. “I’ll have what she’s having,” Rita Wilson commented, while Moniquel Huillier mentioned, “I feel your joy!”, alongside a heart emoji.

As fans would know, Demi has been enjoying the last bit of warm weather while she can as she has been vacationing in Europe. In a post from August 26, the actress rocked a red one-piece swimsuit for a sexy new snapshot for her campaign with Andie Swim. Demi shared the photo by Cass Bird on Instagram, too, and declared it a “red hot summer” The sexy snapshot is a part of her new collaboration with the swimwear brand, in which she serves as an investor.

The steamy pic comes a month after she announced the collaboration with the swimwear line by posting a swimsuit pic with her look-alike daughters, Rumer, 32, Tallulah, 27, and Scout, 29, on July 6. The four dark-haired beauties were laying on what appeared to be a wooden dock in front of a body of water as they gave fierce looks to the camera.

“Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most ❤️ @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis @buuski,” Demi captioned the post.

Demi has always been open about the closeness of her with her daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66. “It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love,” the actress wrote. Her daughters also celebrated the campaign: Rumer wrote on her own Instagram, “Getting to share this with the incredible women in my family was a dream come true.”