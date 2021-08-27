See Pic

Demi Moore Stuns In A Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit As She Declares It’s A ‘Red Hot Summer’

Cass Bird for Andie/MEGA
58 never looked so good! Actress Demi Moore rocks a fiery red one-piece swimsuit in a new photo for her campaign with Andie Swim.

Demi Moore got Megan Thee Stallion’s hot girl summer memo. The actress, 58, debuted a new photo from her campaign with luxury swimsuit brand Andie Swim on Thursday, Aug. 26. In the snapshot, Demi stuns in a red one-piece swimsuit with a waist tie. The actress shared the image on her Instagram, too, and appropriately captioned the post, “Red hot summer.”

Demi Moore in a red one-piece swimsuit for her Andie Swim campaign (Cass Bird for Andie/MEGA)

The star wore her signature long black hair down for the fiery photo shot by Cass Bird. Demi announced her campaign with the brand, entitled “Together,” in July. It also stars her daughters Rumer, 33, Tallulah, 27, and Scout, 30, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. She shared the news on Instagram with a photoshoot that also featured her daughters in one-pieces. “SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love,” she wrote. “It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most.”

In a separate post, Demi reiterated the importance of connection. “Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever,” Demi wrote. “I’ve been a supporter of Andie from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness.” She added of her daughters’ inclusions, “It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love.”

Her daughters were equally as thrilled to partake in the family project. Rumer shared snapshots from the campaign on her own Instagram following its debut and gushed about the experience. “Getting to share this with the incredible women in my family was a dream come true,” she wrote, while sister Scout added on her own page that Cass effortlessly “captured the moments in between, the true intimacy of our family!”