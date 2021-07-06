See Pics

Demi Moore, 58, & Her 3 Daughters Rock Matching One-Piece Swimsuits For New Campaign

Demi Moore, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah Willis
Cass Bird for Andie/MEGA
Demi Moore 1989 Photo By John Barrett/PHOTOlink.net / MediaPunch /IPX
US actress Demi Moore attends a press conference at Rome's Grand Hotel, Wednesday, October 1, 1997, to present her latest movie "G.I. Jane". (AP Photo/Andrea Sesti)
Photo by: David Greenman STAR MAX, Inc. ©2003 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 10/30/03 Demi Moore at the Fashion Group International's, 20th Annual, "Night of Stars". (NYC) (Star Max via AP Images)
Demi Moore takes her sun glasses off while speaking at "The Family Fun Day Carnival Presented by Spirituality for Kids Foundation" at the Kabbalah Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Ann Johansson) View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Demi Moore shared two new snapshots of herself looking half her age while confidently posing in a one-piece bathing suit along with her look-alike daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, for a campaign.

Demi Moore, 58, looked like she could have been her three daughters’ sister in her latest Instagram pics! The actress strutted her stuff in a black one-piece swimsuit alongside her look-alike gals, Rumer, 32, Tallulah, 27, and Scout, 29, who were dressed in their own one-pieces for an Andie Swim campaign on July 6. The four dark-haired beauties were laying on what appeared to be a wooden dock in front of a body of water as they gave fierce looks to the camera. Check out the pics HERE!

Rumer went with a white one-piece while Tallulah rocked a red one. Scout had on a gray choice and they all had their locks down and flowing. Demi and Rumer were the only two to add sunglasses to their look. Demi gave an explanation about the campaign in the caption alongside the pics.

Demi Moore, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah Willis
Demi Moore and her daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis during previous events. (Shutterstock)

“Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most ❤️ @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis @buuski,” it read.

Related Gallery

Stars In One-Piece Swimsuits -- Pics

Kourtney Kardashian wears a white one piece swimsuit at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Kourtney took a dip in the ocean with friends in her Norma Kamali fashionable swimsuit. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1518145 110617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Wilde shows off her curves in a navy swimsuit in Malibu. 06 Sep 2020 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698887_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actress Vanessa Hudgens at the pool with her boyfriend Austin Butler at the pool in Miami Beach, FL. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens,Vanessa Hudgens Austin Butler Ref: SPL346360 291211 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Guatemala Rights, No Haiti Rights, No South Korea Rights, No Morocco Rights, No Philippines Rights, No Slovenia Rights

Once the Now and Then star shared the post, it didn’t take long for her fans to take to the comments section to share compliments. “Gorgeous girls,” one fan wrote while another called them “beautiful.” A third wrote, “nice photos” and many more shared heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Demi’s latest pics aren’t the only ones she’s looked youthful in. The talented star often shares snapshots that show her and her daughters, who she shares with ex Bruce Willis, 66, in memorable moments, like the one above, and she always looks incredible. She also made headlines earlier this year when she showed off her amazing natural beauty in a pic that showed her doing some “spring cleaning” while going through old clothes. Even though she was dressed in casual clothing, including a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a cute leopard-print beret, she still looked radiant.