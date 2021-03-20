Demi Moore Sends Love To Ex-Husband Bruce Willis On His 66th Birthday: ‘You Are One Of A Kind’

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are possibly the most amicable exes in Hollywood history. The actress shared a tribute to her former hubby on his 66th birthday.

Demi Moore has shown some love to her ex-husband Bruce Willis, who celebrated his 66th birthday on March 19. She shared a photo of the former couple posing on a fallen tree trunk with their kids Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27. In the happy snap, Bruce rocked a white tie-dye tee and jeans, while throwing his arms up in the air. “Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families,” she captioned the snap, adding three red heart emojis.

Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming, also posted a sweet tribute dedicated to “the greatest love of my life.” She wrote, “This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since—it’s exhausting,” Emma joked. “He’s the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day.”

The Die Hard actor shares two children with Emma: 8-year-old Mabel and 6-year-old Evelyn. Bruce’s kids also paid tribute to him on his big day, including Tallulah, who shared a series of throwback photos of the family. “He’s a spaceman, a hero with a badge, a sassy detective with unparalleled banter – and it’s been a privilege to witness all these different characters enlived, and engraved into history because of his innate sprit and soul,” she began. “But really – this is my Dad. throughout my childhood I was so frequently asked what it was like to have capital B Bruce Willis as a dad, that somehow these people thought that when they saw him jump off buildings via a 20ft screen he remained EXTRA LARGE.”

She continued, “He’s a person, a man, a son, a kid from Jersey who hit the mother f**king jackpot of life by the stroke of luck he couldn’t even explain.” Demi and Bruce have remained extremely amicable since their divorce in 2000, and even quarantined together with their daughters throughout 2020. “There’s been a lot of gifts and blessings,” Demi said in an interview, when asked about that time. “I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had.”