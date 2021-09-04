Demi Moore, 58, Rocks Short Shorts As She Tours Italy With Mystery Man — Photo

Demi Moore enjoyed the final days of summer and rocked short shorts while sightseeing in Venice this weekend.

Demi Moore embraced the remainder of summer in short shorts in Italy over the weekend. The actress, 58, wore a paisley jumpsuit that showed off her legs while sightseeing with a friend in Venice on Saturday. White leather handbag in tow, Demi finished the look with a light blazer in white and platform sandals in a mint green.

The actress’ Italian getaway comes after she stunned in a red one-piece swimsuit for a fiery new snapshot for her campaign with Andie Swim. Demi shared the photo by Cass Bird on Instagram, too, and declared it a “red hot summer” in the August 26 post. The sexy snapshot is a part of her new collaboration with the swimwear brand, in which she serves as investor.

Titled “Together,” Demi announced the Andie Swim campaign in July. It has been a family affair, as the Ghost actress’ three daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, also star in the campaign with their famous mom. Demi gushed about her daughters’ involvement in a statement that she also shared on Instagram.

“It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love,” the actress wrote. Her daughters also celebrated the campaign: Rumer wrote on her own Instagram, “Getting to share this with the incredible women in my family was a dream come true.”

Demi and her daughters have a close bond, but the family has been transparent about the rough times, too. While on Red Table Talk with their mother in 2019, Rumer and Tallulah spoke about their estranged relationship amid Demi’s marriage to ex Ashton Kutcher — a time when she relapsed with her alcohol addiction and suffered a miscarriage.

“The addiction and the co-dependency, my addiction to Ashton, that was probably almost more devastating because it took me seriously away emotionally,” Demi revealed. Tallulah said she felt “forgotten” during those years. (Demi and Ashton were married between 2003 and 2015.) “Watching the behavior with Ashton those years, because everyone left the house and it was just me living there, I felt very forgotten and I felt like I developed and I nurtured a narrative that she didn’t love me,” she said.

“And I know that she does 100 percent, but in that moment, you’re hurt and you can’t fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you and would choose others more than you,” Tallulah said. Rumer added, “You always chose us first and made that a priority. Being around a woman as your mother who is this, like, infallible woman who can take on anything, even my dad. Always together, always in control. [And then] not being in control around a man. Like, who is this person?”