Demi Moore, 58, Is White Hot In Crop Top & Matching Skirt At Venice Film Festival Party – Photos

Smoking hot! Demi Moore once again slayed with another sexy look as she hit up a Venice Film Festival party.

Demi Moore, 58, was white hot in this look! The actress stunned in a neutral crop top and matching skirt as she snapped a photo at the Women in Cinema event as part of the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. She was all-smiles as she posed alongside celebrity florist Eric Butterbaugh and actor Patrick Hilgart at the soirée, who cheekily leaned down to pretend they were kissing her breasts.

“Out with the Girls at the Women in Film event with @redseafilm last night,” she joked in her caption, making reference to Eric and Patrick. Her grecian inspired outfit included a bikini style top and string tie skirt that included pockets on each side. Demi opted to keep her long dark hair down and straight as she posed alongside her friends at the outdoor bash, which was also attended by Kate Hudson.

Kate, 42, also looked sensational at the party in an ultra-sexy black gown by Mônot dress designed by Eli Mizrahi that featured cut outs and a super high slit. “’Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off’ – Coco Chanel,” Kate wrote in her own caption, joking, “I chose fabric….” Demi and Kate also posed for photos together at the A-List bash, showing off their stunning looks!

“You look beautiful!” one fan commented on Demi’s post, while another added, “Demi, this is such a sexy dress!” Several of her celebrity girlfriends also showed some love, including Selma Blair and Holly Robinson Peete. “This gives me so much joy,” Selma wrote with a heart. Holly simply added a slew of fire emojis, which were also fitting for the hot look.

It’s no surprise to see Demi looking amazing at 57, nearly 25 years after the movie Striptease was released! The Inside Out author has taken to social media to share her fitness routines, including a 15 minute low-impact cardio routine that included planks and squats. The mom-of-three has also been slaying her bikini looks lately, including one where she posed alongside Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27.