Mila Kunis & Demi Moore’s Super Bowl Ad: Ashton Kutcher’s Wife & Ex Unite For Commercial — Watch

Ashton Kutcher’s current wife, Mila Kunis, got together with his ex wife, Demi Moore, to film a Super Bowl ad for AT&T, and the ladies poked fun at their shared history in the commercial.

No bad blood here! Mila Kunis and Demi Moore teamed up for a Super Bowl commercial for AT&T, despite the fact that they have a shared relationship history in Ashton Kutcher. The ad was released on Jan. 24, nearly three weeks ahead of the big game. In the commercial, Mila and Demi are attending their high school reunion, and they’re both convinced that they’re going to win the honor of “Most Honored Alum.” However, as they each awkwardly reach the stage at the same time, they find out that neither of them have been declared the winner!

“What are you doing here?” Mila asks, while wearing a strapless, back sequined dress. Demi shrugs as she approaches the podium, wearing a plunging black dress of her own. Mila and Demi are both shocked when another classmate is given the Most Honored Alum award for using AT&T Fiber. “I had no idea we went to the same high school,” Demi tells Mila, to which the actress responds, “We have a lot in common…”

Mila and Demi actually DID both attend Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, albeit at different times. Of course, that’s not what they’re most known for having in common, though. Demi famously married to Ashton in 2005, and they made headlines for their 16-year age difference. The two separated in 2011 and he filed for divorce in 2012. Ashton then went on to start dating Mila in 2012, and they wed in July 2015. The couple now has two kids together.

Ashton has remained close with Demi’s daughters since his split from the actress, but it wasn’t always clear where he stood with the actress. In 2019, Demi published a memoir, where she wrote a lot about her relationship with Ashton. At the time, he seemingly had a shady reaction to the book. “I was about to push send on a really snarky tweet,” he wrote. “Then I saw my son, daughter and wife and I deleted it.”

Any issues seem to be a thing of the past, though, as it was Mila’s idea to call up her husband’s ex and see if she’d be down to film the ad. “It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum,” Mila told Entertainment Tonight. “I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board.”

Demi added, “Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way? At&T has brought new depths to the importance of meaningful connection.” The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 13 on NBC.