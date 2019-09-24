Demi Moore: Why I Had Threesomes With Ashton Kutcher, Even Though It Was A ‘Mistake’

After revealing in her memoir that she felt it was a ‘mistake’ to have threesomes just to please Ashton Kutcher while they were married, Demi Moore is opening up about why she did it.

Ahead of the release of Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, reports surfaced that the book detailed Demi’s decision to have threesomes with Ashton Kutcher while they were married. Now, the book is here, and the rumors are confirmed to be true. Demi explains in her memoir that, after years of sobriety, she turned to alcohol and pills again after suffering a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy with Ashton’s child. She took it upon herself to get help, but claims that things were not the same in the marriage once her demons came to light again. At that point, she was willing to do anything to make the relationship work.

“So, when [Ashton] expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no,” Demi writes. “I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be. Having other people in our marriage presented a totally false sense of power, and an absolutely temporary sense of excitement. There were two different people we opened our relationship to, and they didn’t have bad intentions; they held it in the right space. To this day, I know I could reach out to either of them at any time for friendship; one of them is now married and has a kid. They were good people, but it was still a mistake. Part of the point of monogamy is the energy of somebody making the sacrifice or the choice for you, and that you thereby hold this special place that no one else can have. As soon as another person is brought in you are no longer being held in that sacred spot.”

Demi appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the book on its release day, Sept. 24, and cleared up some misconceptions about what she meant in the book. She made it clear that Ashton didn’t instigate the threesomes, but rather, “expressed something that was of a fantasy,” which she made a reality a because of “[her] efforts to want to please and be what [she] thought he wanted.” She also explained that her decision to have threesomes with Ashton was partly so that she didn’t have to come to terms with the fact that their marriage was falling apart. “I think it was a misguided sense of not really wanting to look at the harder question, or what was really missing,” Demi said. “I really felt like I had created an addiction to him — a co-dependency that I had never had before. I never had that kind of attachment.”

Demi’s memoir tells the story of her difficult childhood, descent into drug and alcohol use, and more. She details her relationships with Ashton, Bruce Willis, Emilio Estevez, and more, as well as troubles she’s faced with her three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, over the years. It’s available now.